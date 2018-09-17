Mashnouq Orders Removal of 'Mustafa Badreddine Street' Signs

Caretaker Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday denied signing an order authorizing Ghobeiri's municipality to name a street after slain Hizbullah commander Mustafa Badreddine, who has been described by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon as the mastermind of the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

In a statement, Mashnouq stressed that he “does not approve of this naming” and that he had refused to sign the authorization letter.

“His refusal to sign cannot be considered as a tacit approval of the decision, especially when the matter is related to a political dispute involving sectarian and security aspects and consequently posing a threat to public order,” the Interior Ministry added.

“Accordingly, the Interior Ministry will tomorrow send Ghobeiri's municipality a memo ordering the removal of the signs,” it said.