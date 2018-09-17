Mobile version

Mashnouq Orders Removal of 'Mustafa Badreddine Street' Signs

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 September 2018, 20:47
Caretaker Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday denied signing an order authorizing Ghobeiri's municipality to name a street after slain Hizbullah commander Mustafa Badreddine, who has been described by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon as the mastermind of the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

In a statement, Mashnouq stressed that he “does not approve of this naming” and that he had refused to sign the authorization letter.

“His refusal to sign cannot be considered as a tacit approval of the decision, especially when the matter is related to a political dispute involving sectarian and security aspects and consequently posing a threat to public order,” the Interior Ministry added.

“Accordingly, the Interior Ministry will tomorrow send Ghobeiri's municipality a memo ordering the removal of the signs,” it said.

Thumb s.o.s 17 September 2018, 21:08

What a weak man.... he can’t go himself in Ghobeiry to order the removal of the terrorist’s street signs.

In the mean time, just received a WhatsApp video of Shia style Ashoura being commemorated in Regent Street, London. For those who don’t know Regent Street, it’s like 5th Ave or Champs Elysées. The cancer is spreading !

Thumb patriotic 17 September 2018, 21:24

Mustafa Badreddine is a hero that assisted in kicking the zionist out of Lebanon... thus not only Ghobeiry must name street but also in west Beirut including Hamra area... the Martyr Hariri was close to Hezbollah, Hariri was assassinated by Israel, but the sectarian narrow-minded Saudis in Lebanon can't see it.

Thumb justin 17 September 2018, 22:21

southern, are nassrallah and your hezbollah going to avenge Hariri's death and retaliate against Israel? I know that nassrallah said he will avenge Baddredine's death at some time but I don't recall him ever saying he will avenge Hariri's death. Considering that 'Martyr Hariri was close to Hezbollah' as you mentioned, do you know of any reason why this will not be the case?

Thumb patriotic 17 September 2018, 21:24

Mustafa Badreddine is a hero that assisted in kicking the zionist out of Lebanon... thus not only Ghobeiry must name street but also in west Beirut including Hamra area... the Martyr Hariri was close to Hezbollah, Hariri was assassinated by Israel, but the sectarian narrow-minded Saudis in Lebanon can't see it.

Thumb doodle-dude 17 September 2018, 23:39

lol @Jadbehiotic

Thumb ex-fpm 17 September 2018, 21:35

lol

Soon all of Lebanon will be renamed whatever hezbollah and the shias want.

Thumb galaxy 17 September 2018, 21:42

That's OK.... the next time Dahiyeh is flattened it will be renamed Gold Meir Suburb.

Thumb s.o.s 17 September 2018, 21:50

2ool ya rab :)

Thumb marcus 17 September 2018, 22:26

Golda Meir Suburb is not bad at all, but I prefer Ariel Sharon Square.

Thumb justice 17 September 2018, 21:59

If I had but one bullet and were faced by both an enemy and a traitor like 'patriotic', I would let the 'patriotic' traitor have it.

Thumb janoubi 17 September 2018, 22:06

the irani says : "the Martyr Hariri was close to Hezbollah"

is that why hezbollah on the day of Hariri's assassination was distributing arabic sweets at roadblocks in the south and in dahieh?

Thumb patriotic 17 September 2018, 22:37

God bless Mustafa Badreddine despite all Israeli & Saudi trolls.

btw, both entities were defeated by Hezbollah heroes, in south Lebanon and in Syria.

Thumb justin 17 September 2018, 22:45

southern, do atheists say " God bless"?

Thumb ashtah 17 September 2018, 22:48

lol

Thumb s.o.s 17 September 2018, 22:49

Defeated? How come both Saudis and Israelis are still standing and expanding their territory?

Thumb skeletor 17 September 2018, 22:55

I bless Hajj Mustafa Badreddine on a daily basis

Thumb doodle-dude 17 September 2018, 23:39

lol @Scumtiotic

