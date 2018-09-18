Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Indoor Marijuana Grower

Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Indoor Marijuana Growerإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Internal Security Forces managed to clamp down on a suspected drug dealer in the area of Baabdat after close monitoring for over two month, the ISF said in a statement on Tuesday.
The anti-narcotics central bureau monitored the movements of the suspect wanted on eleven drug warrants. He has been on the run since 2013, said the statement.
The suspect identified by his initials as N.S., Lebanese, was lately spotted in action in the Baabdat area.
ISF said the dealer is an indoor marijuana grower active in the Beirut and Mount Lebanon areas.
Authorities said he was arrested with a female accomplice in Baabdat on Sunday.
Two kg of marijuana were seized in his apartment in addition to 179 pills of ecstasy, 7g of cocaine, 54g of cannabis, a sensitive scale and tools used in the operation of growing marijuana.
The investigation is ongoing.
this poor guy refused to pay for hizbala protection which resulted in his arrest! in other words, he's also a victim!
ضابطان ورقيبان خلف القضبان بجرم تجارة المخدرات
قضت المحكمة العسكرية برئاسة العميد الركن حسين عبد الله، بسجن ضابط أمني برتبة رائد مدّة ثلاثة أشهر، بعدما أدانته بمساعدة مطلوبين على التواري من وجه العدالة، عن طريق نقلهم بسيارته الخاصة من البقاع الى بيروت، تفاديًا لتوقيفهم ومخالفته التعليمات العسكرية.
وأنزلت المحكمة عقوبة السجن مدة ستة أشهر بحق ضابط آخر برتبة ملازم أول، ورقيبين في نفس الجهاز الأمني، وأدانتهم جميعا بالتدخل بجرم المخدرات، ومساعدة تجار مخدرات على نقل وتهريب الممنوعات، وقبض رشوة مالية منهم لقاء تسهيل أعمالهم، وإبلاغ المطلوبين بجرائم مخدرات بالعمليات التي تقوم بها الأجهزة الأمنية لتوقيف مطلوبين ومشبوهين.
وحكمت المحكمة بإنزال عقوبة الأشغال الشاقة المؤبدة بحق المتهم الفار من العدالة علي أيوب، والسجن سنة واحدة للمتهمين علي المصري وحسن طليس الموقوفين في القضية نفسها.
