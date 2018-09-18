Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Indoor Marijuana Grower

The Internal Security Forces managed to clamp down on a suspected drug dealer in the area of Baabdat after close monitoring for over two month, the ISF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The anti-narcotics central bureau monitored the movements of the suspect wanted on eleven drug warrants. He has been on the run since 2013, said the statement.

The suspect identified by his initials as N.S., Lebanese, was lately spotted in action in the Baabdat area.

ISF said the dealer is an indoor marijuana grower active in the Beirut and Mount Lebanon areas.

Authorities said he was arrested with a female accomplice in Baabdat on Sunday.

Two kg of marijuana were seized in his apartment in addition to 179 pills of ecstasy, 7g of cocaine, 54g of cannabis, a sensitive scale and tools used in the operation of growing marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.