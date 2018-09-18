Aoun, Hariri to Start Trips Abroad

Aoun, Hariri to Start Trips Abroadإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri prepare to kick off separate trips abroad as the delay in forming a new government persists.
Aoun is expected to travel to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly next week, said al-Joumhouria daily on Tuesday.
Hariri’s trip to France comes one day after the French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher held series of meeting with Lebanese officials.
He announced that French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Lebanon in February.
Early in September, Hariri presented a government format to President Michel Aoun which "failed" to meet approval.
Always on vacation, he’s going to stay @ his cousin’s Ned and his wife in NY. Michel will be staying at the fanciest hotel instead of residing at the embassy.
Guess who’s paying for these vacations? Let me tell you it ain’t them!
z country is collapsing..
pls all politicians u owe it to the people, pack and leave us alone and dont come back anymore..go go go
No government until after the US midterm elections. Iran and Syria will make sure of this. They are betting that a change in the majority in either the senate or the houses or both will be favorable to them.
What's the point of having elections...
These guys are deadset laughing at us Lebanese...
