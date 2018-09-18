Aoun, Hariri to Start Trips Abroad

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri prepare to kick off separate trips abroad as the delay in forming a new government persists.

Aoun is expected to travel to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly next week, said al-Joumhouria daily on Tuesday.

Hariri’s trip to France comes one day after the French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher held series of meeting with Lebanese officials.

He announced that French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Lebanon in February.

Early in September, Hariri presented a government format to President Michel Aoun which "failed" to meet approval.