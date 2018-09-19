Kuwaiti Ambassador Hails Lebanese Position after Journalist ‘Insults’

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon Abdul Al al-Qinai, praised the “official and popular Lebanese positions” condemning remarks made by a journalist deemed as insulting to Kuwait and its emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.

The ambassador hailed the “official and popular Lebanese positions condemning the attack against Kuwait and its emir, which reaffirms the deep-rooted ties and fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples,” said al-Qinai in a statement.

He hailed “the sincere brotherly sentiments expressed by our brothers in Lebanon towards Kuwait and its leadership, starting with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and current and former prime ministers, through to various political forces, economic bodies, religious, social and media figures, as well as labor unions.”

He said their position reflects “the deep-rooted relations between Lebanon and Kuwait which cannot be affected by abuses of small people."

The ambassador expressed appreciation to the Lebanese people for showing solidarity with Kuwait.

In an interview on al-Manar, the journalist Salem Zahran, who is close to Hizbullah, claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump has forced Kuwait's emir to cancel oil contracts worth $11 billion with China and to sign similar contracts with the United States.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri condemned the remarks and tasked State Prosecutor Samir Hammoud with probing the content of the interview.

Zahran welcomed the legal move and said he would “bear the full responsibility if the content deserves being sued.”