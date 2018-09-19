Berri Calls Parliament for Meeting Next Week

Speaker Nabih Berri called the Parliament for a meeting on September 24 and 25 to discuss the draft laws listed on the parliament’s agenda, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Berri’s announcement came after he led a Parliament Secretariat meeting in the presence of deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elie Ferzli and member MPs: Samir Jisr, Alain Aoun, Michel Moussa, Hagop Pakradounian, Parliament Secretary-General Adnan Daher and Director Manager Mohammed Moussa.

After the meeting, Ferzli said: “Berri led the parliament bureau meeting and we discussed the draft laws that should be included in the agenda, taking into consideration the exceptional circumstances and conditions of necessity that give momentum at all levels.”

“We therefore agreed to hold morning and evening sessions until most of the drafts and projects are agreed by the parliament,” he added.

Berri has been keen on holding a legislative session to approve a series of draft laws already approved by the joint parliamentary committees.