UK Ambassador: We'll Continue Our Work Together for Lebanon's Security, Stability, Prosperity

British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling held talks Wednesday with Speaker Nabih Berri and announced that the United Kingdom will continue to support Lebanon’s security, stability and prosperity.

"I’m delighted to have just had the opportunity to see his Excellency the Speaker of the parliament. Lebanon is a wonderful country but also a country that is extremely important for the United Kingdom," Rampling said after the talks.

"We are proud of the work the UK and Lebanon have been able to do recently for the security and stability of Lebanon," he added.

"And I’m thinking in particular of some of the work we have been able to do on helping the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure the Lebanese-Syrian border, education for all, and on service delivery in Lebanese municipalities," the ambassador went on to say.

He emphasized that it is "extremely important" for Britain that "the Lebanese State is strong."

“The United Kingdom will continue to support Lebanon’s security, stability and prosperity going forward," Rampling added.