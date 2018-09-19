U.S. Says Hizbullah Has Emerged Emboldened from Syria War

Iranian fighters and Iran-backed groups, like Lebanon's Hizbullah, have emerged emboldened from the war in Syria and with valuable battlefield experience that they are seeking to leverage elsewhere, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.

The State Department's annual survey of global terrorism said Iran and its proxies are responsible for fomenting violence in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

In the report, Iran was once again named as the world's leading “state sponsor of terrorism,” with the State Department accusing it of intensifying numerous conflicts and trying to undermine governments throughout the Middle East.

In addition, the survey reported a 24 percent decrease in attacks around the world between 2016 and 2017. That was due mainly to a sharp decline in the number of attacks in Iraq, where the Islamic State group has been largely displaced.