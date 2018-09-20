Mobile version

Final Touches Made ahead of President Trip to NY

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 September 2018, 09:43
The finishing touches on the trip of President Michel Aoun to New York where he is set to partake in the new session of United Nations General Assembly next week are being made, media reports said.

Aoun has headed a preparatory meeting yesterday, during which he discussed the most important issues on the agenda of the General Assembly and the position of Lebanon in that regard.

Discussions also highlighted Aoun’s speech last year where he called for Lebanon to be a center for civilizations and dialogue, cultures, religions and races, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat daily reported on Thursday.

Well-informed sources told the daily that Aoun’s upcoming speech at the UN will focus on several issues mainly the Syrian refugees in which Lebanon will reiterate its call on the international community to ease the burden on Lebanon.

He will also seek to make Lebanon a world center for civilizations and dialogue. A roadmap prepared by Lebanon for the past year will be presented on this subject.

galaxy 20 September 2018, 09:58

won't be too long before we name a whole street after him.

justice 20 September 2018, 11:14

The country is on the verge of economic collapse and he has no shame dragging a plane to New York full of hangers on disguised as advisors and wasting taxpayers' money.

lebanonforever 20 September 2018, 12:05

uff, someone... Please please touch up his mokh

Especially his forehead and receding hairline

rami 20 September 2018, 12:40

Not a single white hair at 83?

s.o.s 20 September 2018, 14:06

Everything is fake when it comes to him. Fake hair color, fake general, fake President, you name it!

thatisit 20 September 2018, 12:12

he can just skype in and save himself a long trip and the tax payers a lot of money. He will travel all the way to NY to have a side meeting with syria's and iran foreign ministers... ... we don't want him to fall ill . we want our prez to be healthy and energetic to perform his duties in the best possible mental health for an 85 yrs old dude.

extraterrestrial.alien 20 September 2018, 18:54

Now the whole world will know what a masterful orator we Lebanese have for a president

https://vimeo.com/283182877

