Final Touches Made ahead of President Trip to NY

The finishing touches on the trip of President Michel Aoun to New York where he is set to partake in the new session of United Nations General Assembly next week are being made, media reports said.

Aoun has headed a preparatory meeting yesterday, during which he discussed the most important issues on the agenda of the General Assembly and the position of Lebanon in that regard.

Discussions also highlighted Aoun’s speech last year where he called for Lebanon to be a center for civilizations and dialogue, cultures, religions and races, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat daily reported on Thursday.

Well-informed sources told the daily that Aoun’s upcoming speech at the UN will focus on several issues mainly the Syrian refugees in which Lebanon will reiterate its call on the international community to ease the burden on Lebanon.

He will also seek to make Lebanon a world center for civilizations and dialogue. A roadmap prepared by Lebanon for the past year will be presented on this subject.