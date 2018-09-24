REVEALING by SGBL: A New Generation of Artists at BEIRUT ART FAIR 2018

For the third year in a row, SGBL is happy to partner with BEIRUT ART FAIR the must-attend event in Lebanon and the region for artists, galleries and art lovers, and bring us REVEALING, a unique platform that brings forward a new generation of up-and-coming artists, giving them the opportunity to showcase their work, shining a light on the art of tomorrow. This year, 18 artists have been shortlisted to present a selection of their recent artworks, with many of them selecting the topic of identity.

On the occasion of this 9th edition of Beirut Art Fair, which took place from September 20 to 23, 2018, SGBL invited its customers and partners to a special preview to discover its innovative stand with a modern circular shape and an interactive screen allowing visitors to know more about the artists and SGBL’s cultural commitments.

Mr. Philippe Dubois, Deputy CEO of SGBL, stated: “Over the years, SGBL has proven to be the strong advocate of arts and culture. With REVEALING, SGBL confirms its support to emerging talents and a new generation of artists. This year, we are proud to say that the REVEALING platform has been a forerunner in the discovery of the future “stars” in arts in Lebanon”.