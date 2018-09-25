Trump Holds Up Whole World by Arriving Late for U.N. Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump ran a bit late for his once-a-year speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, forcing organizers to change the order of speakers.

Trump was scheduled to speak second at Tuesday's session, after Brazilian President Michel Temer. Instead, Temer's speech was followed by an awkward pause as U.N. officials prepared the podium to accommodate the No. 3 speaker, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno Garces, who is in a wheelchair.

Trump's motorcade arrived during Garces' speech at the U.N. headquarters in New York. The White House did not immediately explain why Trump was late.

Trump's "America First" policies and criticism of allies are at odds with the multilateral spirit of the U.N. General Assembly.