Bassil Urges Everyone to 'Put Lebanon's Interest First'

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Sunday urged all parties to “put Lebanon's interest first.”

“The government is not linked to any foreign factors,” Bassil said during an FPM ceremony.

“We hope everyone will put Lebanon's interest first so that we form a national unity government,” Bassil, who is leading a mediation effort, urged.

The government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri with the names of its own ministers in a bid to press him.

Bassil is meanwhile trying to convince the rival parties to accept a settlement based on naming a “consensus” Sunni minister.