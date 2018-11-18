Geagea: Sunni Representation Issue 'Invented', Govt. Formation Hinges on Iran Decision

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has described as “invented” the obstacle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs in the new government, noting that Iran is actually behind delaying the cabinet.

“The issue of representing March 8's Sunnis is invented and that can be demonstrated by reviewing the video of the parliamentary consultations, when each MP of them arrived with his real bloc. The question today is why they did not attend the consultations as a unified bloc?” Geagea said.

“The answer is clear: there is no existence of such a bloc or a group called March 8's Sunnis. They were brought together over the past few months to be used as a card when the time comes,” the LF leader added.

Noting that the formation process “is no longer linked to domestic calculations or factors,” Geagea said the formation of the new government is hinging on “Iran's evaluation of things.”

“If it sees that it is benefiting from obstruction, the impasse will protract for several months, and if it sees that it is affecting it negatively or that it won't be able to exploit it politically, it will then release the process from captivity,” the LF leader went on to say.

The government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri with the names of its own ministers in a bid to press him.