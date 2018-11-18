Mobile version

Geagea: Sunni Representation Issue 'Invented', Govt. Formation Hinges on Iran Decision

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 November 2018, 16:33
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has described as “invented” the obstacle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs in the new government, noting that Iran is actually behind delaying the cabinet.

“The issue of representing March 8's Sunnis is invented and that can be demonstrated by reviewing the video of the parliamentary consultations, when each MP of them arrived with his real bloc. The question today is why they did not attend the consultations as a unified bloc?” Geagea said.

“The answer is clear: there is no existence of such a bloc or a group called March 8's Sunnis. They were brought together over the past few months to be used as a card when the time comes,” the LF leader added.

Noting that the formation process “is no longer linked to domestic calculations or factors,” Geagea said the formation of the new government is hinging on “Iran's evaluation of things.”

“If it sees that it is benefiting from obstruction, the impasse will protract for several months, and if it sees that it is affecting it negatively or that it won't be able to exploit it politically, it will then release the process from captivity,” the LF leader went on to say.

The government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri with the names of its own ministers in a bid to press him.

Comments 7
Thumb extraterrestrial.alien 18 November 2018, 16:55

Geagea: Sunni Representation Issue 'Invented'

President Aoun agrees
https://vimeo.com/300080433

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 18 November 2018, 16:55

And you can do nothing about irrelevant! So why do you think your opinion is relevant? Shut up stooge. Ugly man. You look like mr. Burns of Simpsons

Reply Report
Thumb extraterrestrial.alien 18 November 2018, 19:57

You're talking to a picture, I don't think he can hear you.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 18 November 2018, 21:00

Rotflmao!

Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 19 November 2018, 15:33

Wow mystic that is one heck of an argument you made there. You sound like you recieved your education in qom

Reply Report
Thumb extraterrestrial.alien 18 November 2018, 19:59

Interesting comment on women. Is misogyny part of your sect, your culture or just something you discovered on your own.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 19 November 2018, 02:47

Hes just a confused person not used to making his own mind up lol.

Reply Report