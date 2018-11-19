Mustaqbal MP Says Solution to Sunni Hurdle in ‘Court of Other Team’

Brushing off all claims that easing the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs hurdle lies with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, al-Mustaqbal Movement MP Ammar Houri said on Monday the PM has given all he can to ease the formation of the government and “the ball is in the court of the other team.”

“The ball is in the court of the other team, it is not in Mustaqbal’s court,” said Houri in remarks he made to VDL (93.3) radio station.

“(Foreign Minister Jebran) Bassil is trying to round the angles with other parties after the last-minute obstacle of Sunni representation was invented shortly before the government formation,” he added.

“Hariri (head of Mustaqbal) has given all he can,” added Houri.

Free Patriotic Movement chief, Bassil is leading a mediation effort between political parties in a bid to ease the obstacles hampering the formation.

Bassil is trying to convince the rival parties to accept a settlement based on naming a “consensus” Sunni minister.

The government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri with the names of its own ministers in a bid to press him.