Aoun Receives Qatar Ambassador

President Michel Aoun received at Baabda palace on Monday the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Hassan Jaber al-Jaber, the National News Agency reported.

Jaber handed his host a written letter from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, confirming his personal participation in the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, to be held in Beirut on January 19-20, NNA said.

The Emir expressed hopes the “summit achieves the desired goals and contributes to support Arab solidarity and promote joint Arab action for the benefit of our peoples and nation.”

The Arab Economic and Social Development summits are summits of the Arab League, held at the head of state level to address issues of economic and social development among member-states.