Bassil’s ‘Hizbullah’ Logic Thwarts Near Solution for Sunni Obstacle, Says Mustaqbal

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil’s stances after meeting March 8 Sunni MPs were perceived by al-Mustaqbal Movement as an attempt to adopt Hizbullah’s demands on their representation in the government, meaning a “government is unlikely to be formed in the foreseeable future,” Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources of the Free Patriotic Movement believe a solution is possible, and Bassil’s attempts won’t stop in that regard, said the daily.

A stance voiced Monday by Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil after his meeting with March 8’s Sunni MPs has further complicated the so-called Sunni representation obstacle instead of easing it.

Bassil has acknowledged said MPs right to be represented on the government calling on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to have a meeting with them. But Bassil’s calls were categorically rejected as affirmed by Mustaqbal official Moustafa Allouch.

‎ “After Bassil’s stated and unstated positions, it is obvious that his efforts are going in an empty circle and reflects a return to the initial suggestion of representing said MPs from Hariri’s share. This is an adoption of (Hizbullah) logic which will not lead to any solution. Bassil can not go against Hizbullah’s will,” added Allouch.

While noting that no horizon for forming a government shall parties adamantly adhere to their positions, he said President Michel Aoun is capable of finding a solution to “save his tenure” if he agrees with Hizbullah on allocating a Sunni minister of his share, “ but it seems the tenure (of Aoun) wants to keep the 11 ministers for his own share no matter what.”

On whether Hariri would have a meeting with said MPs, Allouch said: “He has already met them during the parliamentary consultations each within a different bloc.”

Said MPs have recently formed a pro-Hizbullah Independent Sunni MPs bloc demanding to be represented in the government.

Bassil has been recently trying to mediate a solution for the government formation delay.

The government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.