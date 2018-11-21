Lebanon Marks 75th Independence Day as Country Stalls to Form Govt.إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanon celebrated Independence Day on Wednesday with several challenges facing the country, including forming its government after several months of delay.
The country marked 75 years of independence with an official ceremony staged at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh.
President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, Speaker Nabih Berri and several officials and political figures attended the ceremony marking the country's independence.
Lebanon has still to form a government six months after the designation of its Premier in May.
Disagreements between political parties over Cabinet shares has so far hampered the formation
Lebanon is not an independent state. It is shameful to mark/celebrate an independence day when the whole world knows and sees on a daily basis that Lebanon is ruled by a criminal terrorist iranian militia.
Lebanon is free of terrorism threat and Israeli occupation..... thanks to the army and the resistance.
Thank you southern for being patriotic and for posting under the southern alias; one of 121 other aliases that you have.
I was not surprised to learn that thanks to the army and the resistance Lebanon is free of terrorism and occupation. In fact, today and while having shawarma sandwiches at Barbar, I was reiterating the same rhetoric to my sunni and christian traitor friends from university who think that thanks to the resistance Lebanon is occupied by iran.
I could not write this comment without thanking you for your contributions to humanity, the environment and to my own personal development. I am who I am because of you.
Thank you Southern; you are one in a million.
Hahaha good one!