Lebanon Marks 75th Independence Day as Country Stalls to Form Govt.

Lebanon celebrated Independence Day on Wednesday with several challenges facing the country, including forming its government after several months of delay.

The country marked 75 years of independence with an official ceremony staged at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh.

President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, Speaker Nabih Berri and several officials and political figures attended the ceremony marking the country's independence.

Lebanon has still to form a government six months after the designation of its Premier in May.

Disagreements between political parties over Cabinet shares has so far hampered the formation