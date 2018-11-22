UK Congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day

Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alistair Burt congratulated Lebanon on its Independence Day, the British embassy said in a statement.

“The UK was among the first countries to recognise Lebanon’s independence 75 years ago, and remains a staunch supporter of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Burt.

“The relationship between our two countries has never been stronger. The UK is proud of our partnership with Lebanon, as we work together to build strong, legitimate state institutions, secure Lebanon’s borders, support Lebanon with its refugee crisis, and boost our nations’ prosperity,” added the Ambassador.

“The UK looks forward to the early formation of a Lebanese government, a government with which the UK can continue to strengthen its partnership. On behalf of Her Majesty’s Government I am delighted to send my congratulations to President Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Hariri, Parliamentary Speaker Berri, and the Lebanese people as they mark this momentous anniversary,” he concluded.