Lebanon Sulked by Govt. Delay, Celebrates 75th Independence Anniversary

Lebanon commemorated on Thursday its 75th independence anniversary in downtown Beirut marking the liberation from the French Mandate, amid uncertainty about the formation of its government six months after the designation of the Premier.

President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, and Speaker Nabih Berri headed the officials that joined the celebrations marking the country’s independence.

Defense Minister Yaaqoub al-Sarraf, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and a number of politicians and security figures attended the military parade which was held at Shafiq al-Wazzan Avenue in Downtown Beirut.

Aoun placed a wreath on the monument of the Unknown Soldier.

Lebanon celebrates its independence amid stalled efforts to form a new government because of disagreements over Cabinet shares and quotas.

Hariri was tasked to form a government in May 24, but his mission has since been delayed because of conflict over ministerial shares.