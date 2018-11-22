Berri Pessimistic over Govt. Formation, Says Bassil’s Proposal Was Overlooked

Speaker Nabih Berri expressed “pessimism” about the recent government-related issues, rejecting accusations that the Shiite duo (AMAL Movement of the Speaker and Hizbullah) were obstructing the formation process, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Telling his visitors that he pinned hopes on the latest proposal made by caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil to solve the formation hurdles, he said: “unfortunately it has been overlooked.”

Berri rejected accusations that the Shiite duo do not wish for a government to be formed, saying: “Thank God, there is not a Shiite deputy among the six Sunni deputies ... In any case, let them say what they want. We know where the problem is and everyone knows we have made a lot of sacrifices from our own share.”

To a question on what will happen next and where are things heading, Berri said: “I have no answer… they have calmed things down, it appears they are taking a rest. I don’t know how long can the country bear.”

Free Patriotic Movement chief, Bassil, was trying to mediate a solution for the so-called March 8 Sunni MPs representation gridlock.

Bassil had announced Monday that President Michel Aoun is willing to give up the Maronite-Sunni seat swap with Hariri in order to give the PM-designate an additional Sunni seat and leave the sixth Sunni minister to the pro-Hizbullah MPs or a consensus candidate.