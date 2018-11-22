Hariri Says ‘My Lips are Sealed’ on Govt. Formation

Hariri Says ‘My Lips are Sealed’ on Govt. Formationإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri told reporters on Thursday that he won’t make any remarks about the stalled formation of the government.
In remarks he made from Baabda Palace before joining a reception on the occasion of Independence Day, he said: “My lips are sealed. I won’t say a word about the government.”
Harir said he has no plans to meet with pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs --whose demand for representation has emerged shortly before the government formation delaying the process further.
“The problem is not mine,” he said.
A replay of Nasrallah's obstructions following Tammam Salam's nomination. Iran was in protracted negotiations with the P5+1 concerning the nuclear deal. , under Iran ordered Nasrallah to block the government formation. He and his lackeys wasted 9 month with silly demands. Aoun refused to accept the president's share, as unconstitutional. He insisted on one when he became president. They vetoed Salam's "moudawarat" in the portfolios. They accepted it later. Nasrallah refused to accept the 8-8-8 formula that President Sleiman and PM designate Salam had submitted. He demanded 9-9-6 and cautioned the majority to take this offer before his demands increased.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ZTCtgg7Is
The obstructions went on until the end of January 2014 when Iran's FM Zarif, from Davos, gave the green light and Nasrallah like magic accepted everything that'd been on the table since April 2013 including the 8-8-8 formula. The government was announced two weeks later.