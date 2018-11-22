Hariri Says ‘My Lips are Sealed’ on Govt. Formation

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri told reporters on Thursday that he won’t make any remarks about the stalled formation of the government.

In remarks he made from Baabda Palace before joining a reception on the occasion of Independence Day, he said: “My lips are sealed. I won’t say a word about the government.”

Harir said he has no plans to meet with pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs --whose demand for representation has emerged shortly before the government formation delaying the process further.

“The problem is not mine,” he said.