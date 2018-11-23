Mustaqbal MP Says Independent Sunni Deputies 'Don’t Constitute a Bloc'

Al-Mustaqbal Movement MP Mohammed Hajjar on Friday said the government was on the verge of formation had it not been for the last-minute obstacle placed by Hizbullah regarding the representation of Sunni MPs.

“The government formation was ready and everyone was waiting for its announcement from Baabda, had it not been for the emergence of the Sunni obstacle that Hizbullah put on the table,” Hajjar said in remarks he made to VDL (93.3) radio station.

Hizbullah “wants to say that the last signature on the government formation is his," he said.

Blaming the party for the obstruction he said: “Hizbullah alone is to be blamed for this behavior, not the Premier nor the President. Hizbullah is the only obstructor,” but at the same time affirming that “solutions are underway.”

“No one denies the representation of independent Sunni deputies, but they do not constitute a parliamentary bloc. Considering them as such is against the norms,” he concluded.