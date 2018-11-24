Report: Vatican Sounds Alarm as Govt Gridlock Enters Seventh Month

No breakthrough on the horizon as the government formation gridlock enters its seventh month on Sunday, amid concerns raised by the Vatican shall the delay persist, urging Lebanese officials to resolve the hurdle, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday

In the midst of this “bleak” Lebanese atmosphere, the Holy See’s warning to the Lebanese people arises urging them to preserve their country in the face of the challenges it may face, with emphasis on the Vatican and Pope Francis’s support for Lebanon and diversity, said the daily.

This image was conveyed by several visiting Lebanese to the Vatican in recent days, including political figures, partisans and deputies such as Ali Bazzi, Alain Aoun, Nehmeh Afram, Yassin Jaber, Nadim Gemayel, Tony Franjieh, Shawqi Daccache, Nicola Nahhas and others, according to the newspaper.

The Vatican Foreign Minister has reportedly presented a detailed account of the situation in the region, including Lebanon. He touched on the Iranian file, calling “not to underestimate the importance of Iran's role in the region.”

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, he stressed that the Vatican is eager to see a government formed.

“I don’t want to draw pink pictures or tell you children stories, but where are you taking Lebanon, you are not envied for the situation you are in, be careful. You have to organize yourselves and your country to be able to face the great challenges ahead. The Holy See will remain supportive of Lebanon, but certainly does not have a magic wand,” he was quoted as saying.

The FM also focused on the Syrian refugees file in Lebanon.

“The displaced issue is a great burden in Lebanon. Certainly Lebanon can not afford the growing burden of increasing births. But it is regrettable that their return to their country may not take place. There is no one in the world who is ready to offer assistance to Lebanon on this issue. We recommend that Lebanon knocks at the door of Washington to help in this area,” he added.