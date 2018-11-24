Paris Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannon against 'Yellow Vest' Protesters

Security forces in Paris fired tear gas and water cannon Saturday to disperse protesters who tried to break through a police cordon on the Champs-Elysees, an AFP journalist said.

Several thousand demonstrators, wearing high-visibility yellow jackets, had gathered on the avenue as part of protests which began last Saturday against an increase in diesel tax, justified as an anti-pollution levy by the government.

The protests have since morphed into a broad opposition front to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Paris police authorities said Saturday's incidents were linked to the "presence of members of the far-right who harassed the security forces."

The 'yellow vest' protesters were seen ripping up paving stones or starting to build barricades.

But "no demonstrator entered" the zone that had been cordoned off by police on the Place de la Concorde and the lower part of the Champs-Elysee, near the presidential palace.

Some of the protesters condemned the police action.

Christophe, 49, who had traveled from the Isere region in eastern France with his wife, fled into a side road off the Champs-Elysee to escape the tear gas.

"We have just demonstrated peacefully, and we were teargassed," he said. "We see how we are welcomed in Paris."