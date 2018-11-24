Ghana’s Vice President Visits South Lebanon

Ghana's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia visited the headquarters of the Ghanaian Contingent serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in South Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

NNA said Bawumia was briefed on the mission of UNIFIL and the role of the Ghanaian peacekeeping forces, in addition to supporting local citizens through the projects of the Office of Civil Military Cooperation and the close cooperation with the Lebanese army to achieve security and stability in the region.

The Vice-President commended the Ghanaian soldiers for their “outstanding performance and the great efforts to serve peace in southern Lebanon.”

He then reiterated Ghana's continued commitment to support Lebanon since 1979.

Ghana has supported UNIFIL with troops since the inception of the mission 40 years ago.

Earlier, Bawumia held talks with President Michel Aoun met, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, House Speaker Nabih Berri and UNIFIL Commander, Major General Stefano Del Col.