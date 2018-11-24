Jumblat: Settlement Necessary to Avoid Collapse

Progressive Socialist Party Leader Walid Jumblat on Saturday said a settlement is necessary in order to avoid collapse in light of frail efforts to form the government.

Referring to the latest concerns raised by Vatican Foreign Minister about the situation in Lebanon, Jumblat said: “After the speech made by Vatican Foreign Minister Paul Richard Gallagher in the presence of the Supreme Pontiff, away from narrow local considerations, the settlement is necessary whatever its bitterness in order to avoid collapse.”

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.