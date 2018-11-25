Hariri: We'll Eventually Reach a Solution

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Sunday reassured that a “solution” will eventually be reached for the government formation crisis.

“We will eventually reach a solution to the government crisis and everyone must know that the constitution is what brings us together,” Hariri said during an Independence Day ceremony at the Center House.

“We are all for Lebanon and Lebanon is for us all, that’s why we must protect it against corruption, the waste of public money and drugs,” Hariri added.

“We must struggle for Lebanon,” the PM-designate urged.

Hariri was tasked with putting together a new government on May 24.

His mission has been hampered by several obstacles of which the last remaining one is a row over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.