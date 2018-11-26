European Stock Markets Jump at Open

European stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Monday after Britain sealed its Brexit deal with the European Union, awaiting approval by the UK parliament.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 1.4 percent to 7,046.73 points compared with the close on Friday, while the pound was steady against the dollar and euro.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 1.0 percent to 11,315.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent to 4,982.54.