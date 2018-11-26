Mashnouq: Govt. Vacuum Will Eventually End

Caretaker Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said that Lebanon’s government vacuum will eventually end, as he lauded the military’s achievements in overcoming terrorism, highlighting the importance of national unity in that regard.

“Lebanon is enjoying unmatched stability. We live a success story at the security and social levels,” said Mashnouq in remarks he made at the opening of the General Security Conference on defeating terrorism and its impact on the African continent.

President Michel Aoun highly “believes in the necessity to confront terrorism through national unity, reason, politics and security and military institutions," said Mashnouq in remarks representing Aoun at the conference.

“Lebanon could not defeat terrorism if it weren’t for national unity,” he said, pointing out that "the government vacuum must eventually end and the Lebanese experience has toppled all illusions that some have tried to lay on a certain sect," he added.