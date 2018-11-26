Ibrahim: To Confront Terrorism and Cut Supply Routes

Ibrahim: To Confront Terrorism and Cut Supply Routesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
General Security Chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim said it was time to step into a new stage in the war against terrorism, calling for cutting terrorists' supply routes, the National News Agency reported on Monday.
"We must move forward to the stage of attacking terrorism; what is required is to prevent terrorists' transport, in addition to cutting their supply routes and chase them relentlessly," Ibrahim said at the inauguration of the General Security conference.
He also highlighted the necessity to adopt a unified system to exchange information and to stop investing in terrorism.
