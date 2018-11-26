Nadim Gemayel Walks Out of Kataeb Meeting over SSNP Pharmacists Alliance

MP Nadim Gemayel on Monday walked out of a meeting for Kataeb Party’s political bureau in protest at his party’s alliance with the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in the Order of Pharmacists elections that were held on Sunday.

Media reports said Kataeb and SSNP “backed the same list” in the elections.

“Gemayel will announce a stance in the coming hours,” MTV said.

Sunday’s vote was won by a list led by Ghassan al-Amin and backed by Kataeb, SSNP, Hizbullah, the AMAL Movement, the Tashnag Party, the Progressive Socialist Party and suspended members of the Free Patriotic Movement.

Two SSNP members have been convicted of assassinating President-elect Bashir Gemayel -- Nadim’s father -- in 1982.