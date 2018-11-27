Report: Adamant Hizbullah Says Hariri Holds Solution to Sunni MPs Obstacle

Hizbullah has expressed adamant positions on Tuesday that easing the Sunni MPs obstacle delaying the government formation lies with "no one else" than Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Unnamed senior Hizbullah sources told the daily: “The solution is strictly in the PM-designate’s hands and no one else. We have already told everyone without exception that we are not the party concerned to resolve the representation issue of the Consultative Gathering deputies. We are the most loyal to our allies and will not back down at all.”

On Hariri’s insistence not to make further concessions in favor of said MPs representation, the sources stressed they won’t back down.

“We have waited for two years and a half for President Michel Aoun to be elected. We won’t back down on representing the Consultative Gathering deputies, but will wait for the therapeutic initiatives to come from the Premier. We will wait for it,” they said.

The sources confidently emphasized saying “these MPs will eventually be represented in the government despite the uproar.”