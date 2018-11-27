Mustaqbal Denounces Hizbullah ‘Hate Campaigns’ against Hariri, Late Father

Al-Mustaqbal Movement denounced on Tuesday Hizbullah-launched “hate campaigns” targeting Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and his late father ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

“Evidently Hizbullah has ordered its deputies and allies to launch campaigns against Hariri and his late father. This campaign will lead nowhere but complicate things further,” an unnamed senior Mustaqbal source said.

Replying to accusations made MP Walid Sukkarieh, of the pro-Hizbullah Consultative Gathering deputies demanding representation in the government, the source said: “Why demand representation in a government which Sukkarieh and the March 8 deputies accused of working for an Israeli-American axis.”

Sukkarieh has claimed that “financial collapse started the moment (late) Hariri assumed power,” and accused the Premier of “fighting for the victory of the American-Israeli project in the region.”

For his part, Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah lashed out at late Premier Rafik Hariri --assassinated in a massive explosion in Beirut in 2005-- claiming “the approach of Hariri back in 1992 has destroyed Lebanon’s economy and finance.”

Former Minister Wiam Wahhab, of the March 8 camp, hurled insulting remarks against the Premier and his close associates and security staff, which drew the ire of Mustaqbal supporters.

The Mustaqbal source urged Hizbullah to “watch the tongue of its allies,” assuring that such campaigns will not make Hariri withdraw from his mission.

“If they plan to lure Hariri into withdrawal, I assure them it will not happen,” he concluded.

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

The MPs are: MP Abdel-Rahim Mrad, Adnan Traboulsi, Qassem Hashem (Amal Movement parliamentary bloc) Walid Sukkarieh (Hizbullah parliamentary bloc), Jihad al-Samad and Faisal Karami belong to a bloc that includes the Marada Movement.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.