Mustaqbal Denounces Hizbullah 'Hate Campaigns' against Hariri, Late Father
Al-Mustaqbal Movement denounced on Tuesday Hizbullah-launched “hate campaigns” targeting Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and his late father ex-PM Rafik Hariri.
“Evidently Hizbullah has ordered its deputies and allies to launch campaigns against Hariri and his late father. This campaign will lead nowhere but complicate things further,” an unnamed senior Mustaqbal source said.
Replying to accusations made MP Walid Sukkarieh, of the pro-Hizbullah Consultative Gathering deputies demanding representation in the government, the source said: “Why demand representation in a government which Sukkarieh and the March 8 deputies accused of working for an Israeli-American axis.”
Sukkarieh has claimed that “financial collapse started the moment (late) Hariri assumed power,” and accused the Premier of “fighting for the victory of the American-Israeli project in the region.”
For his part, Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah lashed out at late Premier Rafik Hariri --assassinated in a massive explosion in Beirut in 2005-- claiming “the approach of Hariri back in 1992 has destroyed Lebanon’s economy and finance.”
Former Minister Wiam Wahhab, of the March 8 camp, hurled insulting remarks against the Premier and his close associates and security staff, which drew the ire of Mustaqbal supporters.
The Mustaqbal source urged Hizbullah to “watch the tongue of its allies,” assuring that such campaigns will not make Hariri withdraw from his mission.
“If they plan to lure Hariri into withdrawal, I assure them it will not happen,” he concluded.
The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.
The MPs are: MP Abdel-Rahim Mrad, Adnan Traboulsi, Qassem Hashem (Amal Movement parliamentary bloc) Walid Sukkarieh (Hizbullah parliamentary bloc), Jihad al-Samad and Faisal Karami belong to a bloc that includes the Marada Movement.
Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.
On the other hand, hezbollah initiated wars and the ensuing destruction strengthened Lebanon's economy and finance.
They showed their true face and nature. Rafik Hariri went too soft on them and it cost him his life.
Unfortunately, Saad isn’t the answer, he’s too weak.... his brother could be a suitable candidate to eradicate the Iranian Shia terrorist cancer.
The economical collapse, the lack of investments, the lack of trust in the country, the end of the Bank secrecy in Lebanon, are all exclusively because of Ebola, their weapons, their black shirts, and their hold up on the administrations of this country!
The mustaqbal coward source who is afraid of black shirts, forgot about black shirts element and said: “If they plan to lure Hariri into withdrawal, I assure them it will not happen,”
No one but a war loving religiously zealot person or a brain washed shi3a would sympathize with Kizballahs program ya Lib, which one are you?
I'm a proud Christian western sympathizer of shia mighty and organizational structure! The world is laughing at the Stupidity of the Saudi assassin... we cannot be fan of that donkey
I think you should read American journals, read the comments, your Saudi mastermind is being ridiculed by everyone one out there! Saudi Muslims became the joke of the hour! Really MBS will be remembered for the worst coverage ever in world's history! Lol... Can we be a fan of this creature?
Sukkarieh has always been a traitor deserter. As Lebanese army officer he murdered his comrades in their barracks, gave Fatah control of it's armory and joined the rebel Gaddafi financed Lebanese Arab Army
I'm a proud Christian western sympathizer of shia mighty and organizational structure! The world is laughing at the Stupidity of the Saudi assassin... we cannot be fan of that donkey
Dude Cristhiano.. a Brazilian.. who thinks he's Portuguese.. a Cristhian.. southern... sympathizer of.. skilled assassins.. ie Hezballah.. Syrians.. Iranians.. not a fan of.. stupid donkey assassins.. he thinks he's a proud Christian western.. the West is.. Europe.. Australia.. North America.. someone hand him a globe.. In his own mind.. he's waxing poetic.. about politics.. in RL.. Brazilian waxing.. talking nonsensical.. January 1.. Bolsonaro.. Brazil's Trump.. Duterte 2.0.. four long years.. Start looking for condo.. in Tehran.. Damascus..
6 minutes ago Protesters have blocked the Corniche al-Mazraa road.
22 minutes ago Protesters have also blocked the Cola roundabout in Beirut.
42 minutes ago Demonstrators have blocked the road between Qasqas and the airport in protest at ex-minister Wiam Wahhab’s remarks against PM-designate Saad Hariri.
who's behind those Al Mustaqbal thugs, the Saudi embassy !? ... .after the Turkish carnage by MBS, it does not surprise me.....