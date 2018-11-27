France Urges Swift Govt. Formation, Affirms Support for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday stressed France’s support for Lebanon, and urged President Michel Aoun to speed up the formation of the government in order to initiate the necessary reforms, the Lebanese Presidency said on Twitter.

“France is committed to the implementation of international conferences for Lebanon. The formation of a national unity government must be expedited in order to initiate the necessary reforms,” said Macron in a message congratulating Aoun on the occasion of Independence Day.

Macron emphasized France’s continued support saying: “Lebanon can always count on France’s backing to face the challenges it is facing.”