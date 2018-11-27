Mobile version

France Urges Swift Govt. Formation, Affirms Support for Lebanon

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 November 2018, 13:59
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday stressed France’s support for Lebanon, and urged President Michel Aoun to speed up the formation of the government in order to initiate the necessary reforms, the Lebanese Presidency said on Twitter.

“France is committed to the implementation of international conferences for Lebanon. The formation of a national unity government must be expedited in order to initiate the necessary reforms,” said Macron in a message congratulating Aoun on the occasion of Independence Day.

Macron emphasized France’s continued support saying: “Lebanon can always count on France’s backing to face the challenges it is facing.”

Comments 2
Thumb libanaisresilient 27 November 2018, 17:41

Macron should focus in his own country's misery, instead of trying to play "the world leader". What a clown

Thumb whyaskwhy 27 November 2018, 18:20

Your right he has an abundance of disgruntled Arabs who want to turn France into the holy lands at any cost.

