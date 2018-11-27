Bassil Meets Berri, Says ‘Just' Solution Must Be Reached to Form Govt.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Tuesday held government talks with Speaker Nabih Berri at Ain el-Tineh, and assured in statements after that a government can only be formed through “mutual acceptance” between political parties.

“A government can only be formed through mutual acceptance. It can not be formed through imposition or rejection,” Bassil told reporters after the meeting, noting he made “three suggestions” that could help ease the so-called Independent Sunni MPs representation hurdle.

“I don’t believe there is an internal decision by any of the domestic parties to hamper the formation. A political will is available to form a government,” he added.

“It is necessary to form a productive government not based on provocations. In order to achieve this, a number of principles must be taken into consideration. Berri and I have discussed three suggestions in order to help solve the obstacle,” the Free Patriotic Movement chief stated without elaborating on the ideas he presented the Speaker with.

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.