Famous Radio One Host Gavin Ford Found Dead

Radio One Lebanon’s renowned host Gavin Ford was found dead Tuesday inside his apartment in Beit Mery.

Citing preliminary investigation revelations, LBCI television said the British radio host was “murdered.”

“Ford was strangulated before being dealt a blow to the head, which resulted in his death,” the TV network said.

Radio One mourned its celebrated host on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear Gavin Ford, a member of our team for many joyful years,” it said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues all over the world. Rest In Peace Gavin,” the radio network added.

Asking not to be named, a security source told AFP that an investigation has been opened and "initial information suggests that Ford was murdered."

Britain's ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, said he was "shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Gavin Ford, one of Lebanon's most popular morning breakfast hosts."

"The thoughts of all at the embassy are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terribly difficult time," he tweeted, also posting a photograph of Ford.

Ford's death led to an outpouring of shock and sadness on social media by people who followed his popular morning program on all-music Radio One station. The 65-year-old Ford had worked for the station since the 1990s, gaining a large number of fans in Lebanon.

Ford celebrated his birthday on Monday, according to his Facebook page which was filled with posts of people grieving his death.

Should the suspected murder be confirmed, Ford would be the second British national to be killed in Lebanon within less than a year.

British embassy employee Rebecca Dykes was killed by an Uber driver on December 16, 2017.

A Lebanese investigative judge on February 8 demanded the death penalty for the driver, accusing him of raping Dykes before strangling her with a rope.