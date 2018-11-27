Zakka's Family Urges Lebanon to Treat Him Like Carlos Ghosn

The family of Nizar Zakka -- a Lebanese citizen and U.S. green card holder who has been detained in Iran since 2015 -- has called on the Lebanese state to give his case the same attention it has given to Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Japan.

“As we value the speed in which the Lebanese state, represented by the Foreign Ministry, has acted in to follow up on Mr. Carlos Ghosn’s case, out of its duty towards its citizens whether they are Lebanese or of Lebanese origin, we reiterate our call for this political-diplomatic drive to involve the case of our son Nizar, who is arbitrarily detained in Iran,” the family said in a statement.

“Three long years of oppression, torture and official negligence towards his just cause have passed -- years that have caused deep wounds to him and his family,” the family lamented.

“We are eagerly waiting for the protective shield that has been offered to Mr. Ghosn to be extended over Nizar, which would allow for his quick release and return to his family,” the family added.

Zakka has been detained in Iran since 2015 over spying allegations. He was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine.

Zakka, who lived in Washington and held resident status in the U.S., was the leader of the Arab ICT Organization, or IJMA3, an industry consortium from 13 countries that advocates for information technology in the region. Zakka disappeared Sept. 18, 2015, during his fifth trip to Iran. He had been invited to attend a conference at which President Hassan Rouhani spoke of providing more economic opportunities for women and sustainable development.

On Nov. 3, Iranian state television aired a report saying he was in custody and calling him a spy with "deep links" with U.S. intelligence services. It also showed what it described as a damning photo of Zakka and three other men in army-style uniforms, two with flags and two with rifles on their shoulders. But that turned out to be from a homecoming event at Zakka's prep school, the Riverside Military Academy in Georgia, according to the school's president.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Sunday instructed Lebanese Ambassador to Japan Nidal Yahia to offer assistance to Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, after he was arrested for alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn, 64, was born in Brazil of Lebanese descent, and educated at elite colleges in France, where he started in industry at tiremaker Michelin.

He has maintained his ties with Lebanon, where he has invested in a winery.