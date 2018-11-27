Mustaqbal: Hariri's Approach Has Protected Lebanon in Most Difficult Circumstances

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday condemned what it called a “suspicious campaign” against Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, stressing that his approach has “protected Lebanon in the most difficult circumstances.”

“The bloc emphasizes that the noble national course of the PMs Rafik and Saad Hariri cannot be reached by the insults of any political figure in Lebanon whoever he may be,” said the bloc in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“The approach that the martyr premier started in the year 1992, and is being continued by PM-designate Saad Hariri, is the approach that has protected Lebanon in the most difficult circumstances against chaos and divisions. It has restored the state’s respect, presence and role,” Mustaqbal added.

Referring to remarks that have been voiced against Hariri in recent days, the bloc described them as a “suspicious campaign against the PM-designate and the premiership.”

The bloc also urged all political forces to “return to the rules that govern the formation of governments” and to put an end to the “suspicious attempts to besiege the powers constitutionally vested in each of the president and the PM-designate.”

Ex-minister Wiam Wahhab has lashed out repeatedly at Hariri in recent days against the backdrop of the ongoing spat over the formation of the new government.

“Had his father not been the martyr premier (Rafik Hariri), no one would have even appointed him as a building janitor,” Wahhab tweeted.

Hizbullah MPs Hassan Fadlallah and Al-Walid Sukkariyeh have also hit out at Hariri in recent days.