Higher Defense Council Meets at Baabda Palace

President Michel Aoun chaired a meeting with the Higher Defense Council at Baabda Palace on Wednesday, the National News Agency reported.

Before the meeting began, Aoun held talks with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Aoun called the council for the meeting “specifically dedicated to discussing security developments in general and the implementation of security plans in all Lebanese regions in particular,” al-Joumhouria daily reported earlier.

The Council meets the President with special focus on special security plans set for the holiday season.