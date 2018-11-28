Report: Hizbullah ‘Doesn’t Mind’ Naming Figure from Outside Consultative Gathering

Although Hizbullah insists on the representation of Sunni MPs of March 8 in the government, it reportedly has no objection to naming a figure from outside the Consultative Gathering provided the six MPs accept this solution, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Sources close to Hizbullah said the party “insists on not handing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri the names of its ministers (as a pressure factor) until the Sunni MPs obstacles is solved. But the party does not mind naming a figure from outside the Consultative Gathering provided they agree,” they told the daily.

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

The MPs are: MP Abdel-Rahim Mrad, Adnan Traboulsi, Qassem Hashem (Amal Movement parliamentary bloc) Walid Sukkarieh (Hizbullah parliamentary bloc), Jihad al-Samad and Faisal Karami belong to a bloc that includes the Marada Movement.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.