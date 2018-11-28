Officially Appointed as Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Bukhari Arrives in Beirut

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari arrived in Beirut on Wednesday after being officially appointed by Saudi Arabia.

Bukhari succeeds Walid al-Yaaqoub, who was pulled out of Lebanon in March, less than three months after his appointment.

At the Rafik Hariri International Airport, where he was received by a group of officials and Arab ambassadors in Lebanon, Bukhari thanked in a statement Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for entrusting him with the post.

“I hope I live up to the expectations of the Saudi leadership on developing the bonds of joint cooperation between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia," he said, stressing "we seek to preserve the security, stability and sovereignty of Lebanon."