'War of Meters' Continues as More Generators Seized

Economy Ministry inspectors on Wednesday confiscated a neighborhood power generator in Sin el-Fil after its owner refused to install meters for subscribers, a day after a violating generator was seized in Hadath.

The inspectors were accompanied by State Security agents.

Caretaker Economy Minister Raed Khoury had revealed in an interview with al-Joumhouria newspaper that the Ministry “has moved today into phase three: the confiscation of generators.”

According to Khoury, the first phase involved the issuance of 1,500 fines as the second started when generator owners signed pledges to install meters within a specific timeframe.

The minister warned that the fourth phase involves measures against “municipalities refraining from performing their duties, seeing as they are the first authority tasked with implementing the state’s decisions.”

The “war of meters” between the state and generator owners has been raging ever since the Economy Ministry issued a decree obliging providers to install meters for subscribers as of October 1, a move that was rejected by generator owners who argued that the new tariff is unprofitable.