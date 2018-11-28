Berri Speaks of 'New Mechanisms' to Resolve 'Sunni Hurdle'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday revealed that “new mechanisms” are being discussed in order to overcome the so-called Sunni obstacle that is delaying the formation of the new government.

“Everyone knows that it is necessary to form the government in order to confront all problems and challenges, especially the economic and social situations,” Berri said during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.

“The country cannot continue on this course and all parties must shoulder their responsibilities to form an inclusive national unity government that fits everyone,” the Speaker added.

Berri had on Tuesday met with Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil and discussed with him ideas to resolve the obstacle of representing six pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs in the new government.

The Speaker has recently proposed giving those MPs a Sunni seat from President Michel Aoun’s share as a way out of the dilemma.