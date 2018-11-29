Two Suspects Arrested over Gavin Ford's Murder

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of British radio presenter Gavin Ford, media reports said, citing Lebanese security sources.

The reports said the two men were arrested in the Bekaa and that they are Syrian nationals.

The raid that resulted in their arrest was carried out by the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces, according to the reports.

The renowned Radio One Lebanon presenter was found dead Tuesday inside his apartment in Beit Mery.

“Ford was strangulated before being dealt a blow to the head, which resulted in his death,” LBCI TV said.

Ford's death led to an outpouring of shock and sadness on social media by people who followed his popular morning program on all-music Radio One station. The 65-year-old Ford had worked for the station since the 1990s, gaining a large number of fans in Lebanon.