Wahhab Files Lawsuit against Hariri over 'Insults, Death Threats'

Ex-minister Wiam Wahhab announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and “his aides” over street banners that have surfaced in Beirut and Tripoli in recent days.

“I have filed a lawsuit against Saad Hariri and his aides over the banners which carried insults and death threats and which preceded the leaked video,” Wahhab tweeted, referring to banners apparently hoisted by Hariri supporters in some areas and to a leaked video in which the former minister addresses harsh personal insults to Hariri and his slain father Rafik Hariri.

Wahhab has apologized over the video, saying it was leaked without his knowledge and that it was an immediate response to the banners that insulted him.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement meanwhile issued a new statement disavowing the banners.

“Al-Mustaqbal Movement reiterates its call for friends, supporters and all citizens hurt by the cheap remarks of some parties to refrain from reactions that contradict with the behavior and upbringing of most Lebanese, especially if they emulate the image and approach of those using an impertinent rhetoric to prove their political existence,” the Movement said.

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat meanwhile condemned Wahhab’s remarks against Hariri, saying they reminded him of “the incitement that was practiced by the Syrian Baath several years ago.”