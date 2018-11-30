Mobile version

For Israel, a Rearmed Hizbullah in Lebanon is 'Top Concern'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 November 2018, 08:21
W460

Israel's most pressing security concerns reportedly lie to the north, even with attention currently focused on Gaza-based Hamas militants along its southern border.

Israeli officials say the threat of the Palestinian Hamas group pales compared to the Iran-backed Hizbullah in Lebanon — a heavily-armed mini-army with combat experience in neighboring Syria and an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets.

The standoff plays out along a frontier where Israeli soldiers come face-to-face with Hizbullah guerrillas.

Under the U.N.-brokered cease-fire that ended the 2006 war, Hizbullah's troops are prohibited from approaching the border. But Israeli intelligence says Hizbullah men operate freely, generally unarmed and in civilian clothes.

Sometimes they come within just a few meters of the Israeli troops, it says.

Only a coil of barbed wire separates them but there are no interactions.

SourceAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb Knight 30 November 2018, 08:29

The standoff plays out along a frontier where Israeli soldiers come face-to-face with Hizbullah guerrillas.

terrorists is more like it!

Reply Report
Thumb Southern...... 30 November 2018, 11:18

the Lebanese resistance, Hizbullah hit you hard, eh!

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 30 November 2018, 13:18

"patriotic southern.....6 hours ago
if you resist, then you exit..... the Lebanese resistance."

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 30 November 2018, 09:32

what a useless article!

Reply Report