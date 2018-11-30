4 Suspects Killed, Several Apprehended in Army Pursuits in Baalbek

Four “dangerous” suspects were killed and several others were apprehended during army raids in the Baalbek towns of Hay al-Sharawneh and Haouch Tall Safyieh on Friday.

The National News Agency said the suspects were killed during army raids in the restive neighborhood of Hay al-Sharawneh.

Army soldiers did not sustain any casualties, it added.

Meanwhile in Haouch Tall Safyieh, armed clashes erupted between the troops and suspects, said NNA.

The army erected checkpoints near the entrances leading to the town.

It was able to apprehend several accused fugitives, it concluded.

The restive neighborhood of al-Sharawneh witnesses frequent clashes between the army and fugitives and between members of powerful Baalbek clans.