Mustaqbal: March 8 Sunni MPs ‘Won’t Step Foot in Center House’

In light of insulting accusations fired against Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri by allies of the pro-Hizbullah Independent Sunni MPs, al-Mustaqbal Movement source emphasized the deputies “won’t set foot in the Center House,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“How can the Premier receive a group of deputies with some among their ranks accusing him of working for the American-Israeli axis? Such people won’t step foot inside the Center House,” an ired Mustaqbal official told the daily on condition of anonymity.

He was referring to fiery statements made by several Hizbullah figures namely MP Walid Sukkarieh who accused Hariri of “allegiance to the American-Israeli axis.”

Ex-minister Wiam Wahhab who, in a leaked video, also addressed harsh personal insults to Hariri and his slain father Rafik Hariri.

Said Sunni deputies of March 8 have been demanding to meet with Hariri over their quest to get a ministerial portfolio in the new government, which the Premier categorically rejects.

The MPs of the Consultative Gathering, have escalated rhetoric recently announcing their intention to name a specific portfolio of their convenience.

They said an earlier intention to get any ministerial portfolio provided they become part of the government has been withdrawn. They demand now to name a ministerial portfolio of their choice.

“For the third time in a row we reiterate our demand to have a meeting with Hariri. Negativity must not be met with negativity. Hariri is free to choose the time of his convenience,” MP Faisal Karami of the six MPs said.

Karami said the Gathering insists that the ministerial portfolio to be allocated for the deputies must be selected after “consultations with us,” and that one of the six deputies “exclusively” is to be chosen for the seat.