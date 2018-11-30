Hammoud Rejects Wahhab's Anti-Hariri Suit, Accepts One against Him

State Prosecutor Samir Hammoud on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by ex-minister Wiam Wahhab against Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri as he accepted a suit filed against Wahhab by a number of lawyers.

Hammoud told al-Jadeed television that he shelved the lawsuit in light of Hariri’s “immunity as prime minister and lawmaker.”

Wahhab had announced Thursday that he filed a lawsuit against Hariri and “his aides” over street banners that surfaced in Beirut and Tripoli in recent days and carried “insults and death threats” against him.

The banners were hoisted by Hariri supporters in response to blistering remarks by Wahhab against the PM-designate. In a supposedly leaked video Wahhab also addressed harsh personal insults to Hariri and his slain father Rafik Hariri.

Wahhab has apologized over the video, saying it was leaked without his knowledge and that it was an immediate response to the banners that insulted him.

Hammoud meanwhile accepted a lawsuit filed against Wahhab by a number of lawyers in connection with his verbal attacks on Hariri, referring it via Judge Mirna Kallas to the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces for “further investigations and measures.”