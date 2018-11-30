Bassil Discusses Govt. Formation 'Solutions' with Hariri

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil held talks Friday at the Center House with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

“The meeting tackled the ideas that Minister Bassil had discussed with Speaker Nabih Berri as part of the efforts to find a solution to the government formation crisis,” a statement issued by Hariri’s office said.

Sources informed on the meeting meanwhile told LBCI television that “the atmosphere is positive” and that “many solutions are being discussed.”