Report: 14-Minister Cabinet Proposal to End Govt. Impasse

A solution for the government impasse has reportedly been made by one of Lebanon’s former prime ministers who suggested the formation of a 14-minister “technocrat” government instead of 30, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

Trusted sources told the newspaper, the ex-PM suggested dropping the notion of forming a government of 30 ministers to substitute it with a 14-minister government headed by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

According to the sources, the suggestion aims to end the impasse and to help form a “strong government capable of making and implementing decisions.”

The “traditional type” government being formed is “incapable” of decisiveness and decision-making, added the source on condition of anonymity, noting that said former PM discussed the idea with several officials.

Hariri was tasked with forming the government on May 24, but disagreements between political parties over shares and quotas has delayed his mission.

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.

Hariri has rejected the demand, announcing that he’d rather step down than give the aforementioned lawmakers a seat from his own share in the government.